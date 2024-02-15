Content
Man stabbed at Toronto subway station, 1 arrested, 2nd suspect at large: police

Toronto police have arrested a woman and are looking for a man after a stabbing inside a TTC subway station on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police say woman who was arrested suffered minor injuries in incident

CBC News
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing inside Wilson station on Thursday afternoon that left a man seriously injured. A woman was arrested and another man is being sought by police. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Police say they were called to Wilson station at about 5:30 p.m. after a man was seriously injured.

The man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

The station was evacuated immediately after the stabbing, and subway trains are bypassing the station as police investigate. All bus routes are being diverted away from the station.

Police said they have arrested a woman, who suffered minor injuries. Paramedics said a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect being sought by police is described as a male, five foot eleven. He was wearing all black clothing.

 

