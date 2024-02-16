Girl, 14, charged in Toronto subway stabbing

A 14-year-old girl is facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing at Wilson Subway Station Thursday evening, police say.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators said they are still looking for a second suspect.

A 52-year-old man was exiting the subway when he became involved in an altercation with a female youth and a male suspect where he was assaulted and stabbed, police say. The man was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators say the victim and his alleged attackers did not know each other.

The female youth was arrested by officers at the scene. She now faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with an undertaking, police said.

Investigators have released photos of the male suspect who fled the scene in a north-east direction along Wilson Avenue towards Wilson Heights Boulevard.

He is described as wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black hooded sweater, black face covering, slim charcoal ripped jeans, and white/grey high-top "Jordan" sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.