Subway service resumes on part of TTC Line 1 after person fatally struck by train

Subway service has resumed between St. Clair West and St. George stations after a person was fatally struck by a train Thursday evening, but the TTC says trains are still not stopping at Spadina station.

Toronto police were called to Spadina station for reports of an injury on the northbound platform.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between St. Clair West and St George while we respond to an injury on the tracks. Shuttle buses are running. —@TTCnotices

The closure is just part of the reason Toronto will be moving very slowly Thursday evening as crowds pack Jurassic Park and various bars and viewing parties across the city to witness Game 6 of the NBA Finals where the Raptors could clinch the series against the Golden State Warriors.

These are the road closures in effect:

Maple Leaf Square (Bremner Boulevard between Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street) from 7 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday.

York St. (between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West) and Bremner Boulevard (between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street) from 9 a.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday.

Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street, and Lower Simcoe Street between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Front Street West, will be closed from noon Thursday until 2 a.m. on Friday.

York-Bay-Yonge exit ramps (eastbound and westbound) on the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from 10 p.m. and could remain closed until 4 a.m. on Friday. Drivers are asked to use Spadina and Jarvis exit ramps if travelling downtown during this period.

TTC information

The TTC said it will be running additional service Thursday night to get people to and from the downtown core.

Five additional trains and 25 buses will be available both before and after the game. The last trains out of downtown depart Union Station at 2:25 a.m. with last connections available east/west on Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge and St. George stations, and to Line 4 at Sheppard-Yonge station.

Surface connections at all stations will run as regularly scheduled.

The TTC's Blue Night Network will run overnight, but routes through downtown may be required to divert depending on road closures.

Several diversions and short turns will be in place to accommodate crowds and road closures planned for this evening.

There will be no streetcar or bus service in the area east and west between Bathurst Street and Church Street and north and south between College Street and Lake Shore Boulevard. The following routes will start short turning at or near those intersections at the end of the third quarter of tonight's game:

6 Bay

72 Pape

121 Fort York-Esplanade

320 Yonge​​​​​​

501 Queen

504 King

505 Dundas

Go Transit information

GO Transit will also have extra trains on standby along the Lakeshore line post-game.

Due to road closures in the area, Union Station Bus Terminal will be closed at approximately 9 p.m. Customers heading north should use their valid GO ticket to ride the subway from Union Station to Highway 407 Station (at no extra charge) where GO buses will be waiting.