Subway service on Line 1 resumes early after maintenance work

Full subway service has resumed early on Line 1, following maintenance work and an emergency power cut.

ALL CLEAR: Track upgrades are now complete and power has been restored. Full service has resumed on Line 1. —@TTCnotices

The TTC Line 1 was closed this weekend between Lawrence and St. Clair stations, due to work on Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT and TTC maintenance in preparation for winter.

Earlier on Sunday there was also no service between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations due to an emergency power cut.

The TTC tweeted Sunday afternoon that track upgrades are now complete and power was restored.