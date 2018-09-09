Skip to Main Content
Subway service on Line 1 resumes early after maintenance work

Full subway service has resumed early on Line 1, following maintenance work and an emergency power cut.

TTC's Line 1 was previously closed this weekend between Lawrence and St. Clair stations

Line 1 Yonge-University between Lawrence and St Clair stations resumed on Sunday. (Mike Wise/CBC)

The TTC Line 1 was closed this weekend between Lawrence and St. Clair stations, due to work on Metrolinx's Eglinton Crosstown LRT and TTC maintenance in preparation for winter.

Earlier on Sunday there was also no service between Lawrence and Bloor-Yonge stations due to an emergency power cut.

The TTC tweeted Sunday afternoon that track upgrades are now complete and power was restored.

