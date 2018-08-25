No subway service between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations this weekend

There is no subway service on part of Line 1 between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations this weekend, as the TTC does signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses are operating in place of subway service, the TTC said.

Loading and offloading will take place inside the Lawrence West, Wilson, and Sheppard West stations. There will also be a special shuttle bus for customers going to and from Yorkdale Mall.

Riders can transfer between the Line 1 shuttle and the Yorkdale express buses on Dufferin Street, the TTC said.

Wheel-Trans is available upon request.

The closure was originally scheduled for Finch West to Lawrence West, but has been shortened.