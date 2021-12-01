Police searching for suspect after man allegedly shoved onto subway tracks, dragged by train

Toronto police are requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect after a man was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks in downtown Toronto before being struck and dragged by a train.

The incident happened at the Bloor-Yonge subway station around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the incident stemmed from an argument that had broken out between a man and the victim, who had been carrying a large box on the platform.

The 36-year-old victim "accidentally made contact" with another man, and was shoved and fell onto the tracks as the train approached, according to a police news release.

The victim was struck and dragged by the train and later treated in hospital for his injuries, investigators say.

After the incident, the suspect took off. Police describe the man as six feet tall, with a slim build, and light brown hair.

He was wearing a black coat, light brown hoodie, black pants, grey running shoes, and carrying a blue backpack with a floral pattern, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).