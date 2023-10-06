Woman who pushed stranger onto subway tracks deemed not criminally responsible for actions

A woman who pushed a stranger onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station last year has been found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault but deemed not criminally responsible for her actions.

Ontario Court Justice Lori Anne Thomas delivered the ruling during a court proceeding in Toronto on Thursday.

Edith Frayne, 46, was also found guilty of two counts of assault, but similarly deemed not criminally responsible for those charges. The two other victims were also TTC customers.

According to Toronto police, the victim of the subway pushing at Bloor-Yonge station on April 17, 2022 survived by pressing herself against the subway platform to avoid being hit by an oncoming train.

The woman was seriously injured in the fall that happened at about 9 p.m. Police said she went to hospital but was released after being treated.