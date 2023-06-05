Emergency subway track work, sinkhole causing TTC delays Monday

There is no subway service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy Stations due to emergency track work Monday and service should return prior to the afternoon rush hour, the TTC said.

Also, a sinkhole repair in the Riverside neighbourhood is causing streetcar delays, the transit agency said Monday.

Problems first arose around 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to a TTC tweet. The transit agency said there were major delays between Victoria Park and Kennedy Stations because of a mechanical problem.

A TTC spokesperson told CBC News that a switch issue at Kennedy Station is causing the issue. Repairs started at 10 a.m. and will take a few hours, according to the TTC.

"It shouldn't take more than a few hours to resolve and we expect to have full service in place in advance of the afternoon rush hour," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green in a statement.

Fifteen to 20 shuttle buses are operating during the closures, said Green.

Over in the east end, sinkhole repairs at Queen Street East and De Grassi Street are halting service for the 506 Carlton streetcar between Broadview Avenue at Queen Street East and Neville Park, the TTC said. Shuttle buses are running between Broadview Avenue at Queen Street East and Neville Park.

In an update Monday morning, the TTC said the 505 Dundas streetcar also has no service between Queen Street East at Broadview Avene and Queen Street East at Leslie Street due to the sinkhole repair. Westbound streetcar service is operating from Bingham Avenue.