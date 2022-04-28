No subway service between Keele and Islington stations due to cracked rail
There is no subway service between Keele and Islington stations due to a cracked subway rail, the TTC says.
TTC says shuttle buses running, people can use GO Transit at Dundas West Station
Subway service has been suspended between Keele and Islington stations due to a cracked rail, the TTC says.
The issue was identified around 6 a.m. Thursday. Crews are on scene attempting to fix the problem, and shuttle busses are running in the meantime, the transit agency says.
Customers can still access GO Transit services at Dundas West station.
No timeframe has been shared for subway service to resume.
Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Keele and Islington while we fix a track problem. Shuttle buses are running between Keele and Islington.<br>Customers can utilize GO Transit services at Dundas West Station. <a href="https://t.co/oIBlN1WCAE">https://t.co/oIBlN1WCAE</a>—@TTCnotices
