Subway closed between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations this weekend

If you're taking the TTC this weekend, prepare for subway closures on part of Line 1.

There is no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations on Saturday and Sunday.

The closures are so crews can do track work.

Shuttle busses will run instead.

The stations will stay open for fare sales, however, as well as access to Line 4 and surface routes.

Customers who need Wheel-Trans services should talk to a customer service representative, the TTC says.