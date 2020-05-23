Skip to Main Content
Line 1 closures on TTC this weekend
Toronto

No service Saturday between Eglinton and King stations for maintenance.

CBC News ·
Different parts of Line 1 are closed Saturday and Sunday. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

Taking the TTC this weekend? Several stops on Line 1 will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

There is no service between Eglinton and King stations for maintenance today, and tomorrow there will be no service between Bloor-Yonge and St. Andrew stations.

Shuttle buses will operate, however.

King station is not accessible, so customers who need it should exit the train at Union Station on Saturday and request assistance from a TTC employee.

Some stations will be closed on both days, while others remain open for buying Presto fares and connecting to bus and streetcar routes.

