Line 1 closures on TTC this weekend

Taking the TTC this weekend? Several stops on Line 1 will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

There is no service between Eglinton and King stations for maintenance today, and tomorrow there will be no service between Bloor-Yonge and St. Andrew stations.



Shuttle buses will operate, however.

Line 1: There is no subway service between Eglinton and King due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses are running. <a href="https://t.co/t6mdI9eTQ4">pic.twitter.com/t6mdI9eTQ4</a> —@TTCnotices

King station is not accessible, so customers who need it should exit the train at Union Station on Saturday and request assistance from a TTC employee.

Some stations will be closed on both days, while others remain open for buying Presto fares and connecting to bus and streetcar routes.