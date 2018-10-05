Skip to Main Content
Partial TTC subway closure planned for Thanksgiving weekend

Partial TTC subway closure planned for Thanksgiving weekend

The TTC is continuing with its planned subway closures. There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on Oct. 6 and 7 due to signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations for the duration of the closure.

No trains will run between Finch West and Lawrence West Stations Oct. 6 and 7

CBC News ·
Line 1 Yonge-University between Finch West to Lawrence West stations will be closed for signal updates. (Mike Wise/CBC)

If you're heading out this Thanksgiving weekend and your travel plans include using the subway, you may have to double check your route. 

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations.

Shuttle buses will be operating between the stations during the closure. People can also connect to the Line 1 shuttle on Dufferin Street using the Yorkdale express shuttle. 

This is part of a series of weekend closures the TTC has planned for the year. The work started in February and will result in a brand new signal system.

The TTC says the improvements will allow for better monitoring of subway trains during service.

The upgrades are expected to be finished before the end of 2018.  

On Monday, all TTC routes will be running on a holiday schedule.   

Next weekend's scheduled closure for Line 1, between Lawrence and St Clair stations, has been cancelled. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us