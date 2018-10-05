Partial TTC subway closure planned for Thanksgiving weekend

If you're heading out this Thanksgiving weekend and your travel plans include using the subway, you may have to double check your route.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations.

Shuttle buses will be operating between the stations during the closure. People can also connect to the Line 1 shuttle on Dufferin Street using the Yorkdale express shuttle.

This is part of a series of weekend closures the TTC has planned for the year. The work started in February and will result in a brand new signal system.

The TTC says the improvements will allow for better monitoring of subway trains during service.

The upgrades are expected to be finished before the end of 2018.

On Monday, all TTC routes will be running on a holiday schedule.

Next weekend's scheduled closure for Line 1, between Lawrence and St Clair stations, has been cancelled.