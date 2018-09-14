TTC subway closure between Sheppard West, Lawrence West this weekend

If you're using public transit this weekend, take note: there won't be service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations.

The TTC said the closure on Sept. 15 and 16 is due to signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will be operating between the affected stations, the TTC said.

In addition to regular shuttle bus service, the TTC is also adding a special shuttle to and from Yorkdale mall.

Customers can transfer between the Line 1 shuttle and the Yorkdale express on Dufferin Street.

Wheel-Trans will be available upon request from any station within the closure area and customers can speak with any TTC staff member to request the service.