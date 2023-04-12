Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Vaughan subdivision evacuated after fire grips multiple homes at construction site

Crews in York Region are battling a massive fire at a Vaughan construction site that has spread to multiple homes. 

Police say no injuries have been reported

CBC News ·
Smoke in the distance can be seen billowing from a massive fire in Vaughan that started at a construction site near Heathcote Road and Kinburn Crescent. 
Smoke can be seen billowing from a massive fire in Vaughan that started at a construction site near Heathcote Road and Kinburn Crescent.  (Hersh Singh/CBC)

Crews in York Region are battling a massive fire at a Vaughan construction site that has spread to multiple homes. 

Flames broke out around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a subdivision under construction near Heathcote Road and Kinburn Crescent, said York police spokesperson Const. Maniva Armstrong.

Armstrong says the fire started at one home and spread to at least five others. 

As a result, crews have evacuated the entire subdivision at Teston Road and Arbordale Drive. 

Police say no occupants were inside the structures when the fire began and no injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. 

The City of Vaughan is asking residents to avoid the area. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now