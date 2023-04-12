Vaughan subdivision evacuated after fire grips multiple homes at construction site

Crews in York Region are battling a massive fire at a Vaughan construction site that has spread to multiple homes.

Flames broke out around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a subdivision under construction near Heathcote Road and Kinburn Crescent, said York police spokesperson Const. Maniva Armstrong.

Armstrong says the fire started at one home and spread to at least five others.

As a result, crews have evacuated the entire subdivision at Teston Road and Arbordale Drive.

Police say no occupants were inside the structures when the fire began and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

The City of Vaughan is asking residents to avoid the area.