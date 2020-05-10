Dozens of cars gather in Toronto parking lot before allegedly racing on highways

Toronto police are investigating after dozens of vehicles reportedly gathered in a parking lot doing stunts before allegedly racing along nearby streets and highways.

Police say there were reports of between 80 and 200 vehicles in a parking lot at the Queensway and the East Mall. Officers arrived on Saturday after 11 p.m.

The drivers were reportedly doing donuts and other stunts in what Const. Alex Li describes as being like a scene out of "Fast & Furious".

CROWD CONTROL: (UPDATE)<br>The Queensway & The East Mall<br>- officers o/s<br>- advised parking lot is full of cars<br>- approx.150 to 200 cars<br>- vehicles are now taking off at a high rate of speed<br>- info that vehicles are street racing on Queensway, Hwy 427, Gardiner <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_News</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO869104?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO869104</a><br>^al —@TPSOperations

Const. Edward Parks says there were reports of people out of their cars and grouped together, which is a concern for spreading COVID-19. He said the drivers were part of a known stunt-driving group in the city.

Li says that when officers got to the scene, the vehicles sped off and allegedly raced on different highways.

He says police were patrolling for the suspects, including Ontario Provincial Police, who have jurisdiction over the highways.

Police forces across Ontario have reported a spike in stunt driving incidents as roads have emptied due to the COVID-19 pandemic.