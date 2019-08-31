Man shot inside Mississauga hotel, Peel police say

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside a Mississauga hotel on Saturday, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Studio 6 hotel at 60 Britannia Road E., near Hurontario Street, just after 2 a.m., said Const. Sarah Patten.

Police found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on the second floor.

He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, where he underwent surgery, Patten said. He remains in life-threatening condition.

Emergency task force officers and canine units were deployed to search the area around the hotel, but they were unable to locate the shooter.

Police also spent the night speaking with other guests at the hotel and canvassing for security camera video.

Patten said investigators are looking for one suspect, described as a black man who is six-feet tall with a muscular build and a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.