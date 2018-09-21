Ontario students to walk out of class in protest of sex-ed curriculum changes

Students at more than a hundred schools across Ontario have pledged to walk out of class this afternoon to protest changes to the province's curriculum.

Indygo Arscott, 16, who is two-spirit and uses gender-neutral pronouns, is an organizer of the province-wide walkout called "We the students do not consent."

The protest is in response to the provincial government scrapping a revised sex-ed curriculum for elementary school students, reverting to a version that was created in 1998.

The walkout is also in opposition to the cancellation of curriculum-writing sessions designed to fulfil findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Arscott, who is Indigenous, says the government-imposed changes leaves the teen feeling underrepresented in the classroom.

A spokeswoman for the province's education minister encourages people to participate in the education consultations that are set to begin next week.