U of T president says safety barriers should have been set up earlier to prevent suicide

The president of the University of Toronto says the school should have erected temporary safety barriers sooner in a computer science building where a student died by suicide on Friday.

"We all wish that we had done that sooner," Meric Gertler said on Monday in an interview with CBC News. "That's why we closed the building immediately."

Gertler said the university erected temporary barriers at the Bahen Centre for Information Technology on its St. George campus over the weekend following the death on Friday evening and is planning to set up permanent barriers in the building.

On Sunday, the school said "installation of long-term changes" are expected later this fall. There have been two other suicides in the building.

On Saturday, the university confirmed that a student died on campus. The student's name, sex and age, year and faculty have not been released. Toronto police have confirmed that they were called to the school at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for a medical call related to a death that was not criminal in nature. Toronto paramedics have confirmed that a death occurred on campus.

According to Gertler, three student suicides have happened at the University of Toronto since June 2018.

School has expanded services, increased police presence

He said the university has taken steps to address mental health issues of students by expanding its counselling services, increasing police presence in the Bahen Centre and setting up a task force on student mental health.

The university has spent $3 million over two years on changes, he added.

Gertler said setting up permanent barriers in the Bahen Centre is a complex process.

"It's a large, complicated building," he said.

"There are considerations around air circulation because this is a big open space and we had to engage the architects who originally designed the building to come up with a custom design for this. Then we had to get permissions and permits. And we have to then have the suppliers manufacture the materials," he added.

"These are all custom produced to fit that particular space. It turns out to be a much more involved and time consuming process than we had anticipated."

The Bahen Centre for Information Technology was closed for part of the weekend, after a student died inside on Friday. (Google Maps)

Gertler did not confirm that the student died by suicide on Friday and said the university respects the wishes of the family who has lost a loved one when such a death occurs. He added the school acknowledges that a suicide has occurred when the family of the victim wishes the school to share the news.

"Of course, we do acknowledge the importance of talking about the issue of suicide amongst young people and young adults in this country. And that's something that we have started to talk about quite openly on this campus," he said.

He expressed condolences to the family of the student who died.

"Well, the entire university views this as a huge blow. Our sympathies go out to the family. We can only imagine what they must be experiencing at this time. We express our sincere condolences and deep sympathies," he said.

Students can get help right away if in distress

Gertler said the university has "done a lot" to improve the availability of its mental health services in the past several months. For example, he said, it rolled out same-day counselling services at its Health and Wellness Centre on the St. George campus this fall for students in extreme distress. The centre is also "triaging our cases more effectively" to provide services faster.

The university also has increased the number of counsellors it has on staff and contracted out to specialized companies to add personnel quickly, Gertler said.

If a student walks into the centre, he or she could receive help right away, he said.

"If our professionals determine that they are in extreme need, they can be seen immediately. That same-day availability is really critical," Gertler said.

"We are also doing our level best, at every opportunity, to get the news out about other forms of support that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so when students need help they know where to turn."

Gertler acknowledges that students are angry in the wake of the death, but says the problem is challenging. (CBC)

Gertler said the problem is a challenging one and the school may turn to the province for financial help.

"We are a university, we're not a health care institution, and yet the kinds of demands that have been coming our way, as a result of this growing need from our student body, have been exponentially increasing. Our budgets have not."

Gertler said the university is aware that students are angry in the wake of the latest death.

"Our first concern is for the well-being of our students," he said. "Obviously, we need to do everything that we can to ensure their success, to ensure their physical and emotional well-being as well. And we want to make sure that they know where to turn when indeed they have the need for more support."