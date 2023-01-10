2 more charged in Brampton shooting that seriously injured student, 18

Two more young people have been charged in connection with a shooting outside a Brampton high school where an 18-year-old student was seriously injured back in November, Peel Regional Police say.

The incident happened in the afternoon of Nov. 18, in the back parking lot of Castlebrooke Secondary School near The Gore Road and Gardenbrooke Trail.

Police say an 18-year-old victim was found at a local hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators said Tuesday the victim was later taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A 17-year-old from Brampton was previously charged with attempted murder and failing to comply with a release order. In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that accused was "allegedly responsible for the shooting," while also announcing the arrests of two more people who "allegedly assisted the accused in carrying out the shooting."

Police did not say how old the newly charged accused are, but did say both "young persons" had been arrested and charged with both aggravated assault and attempted murder. They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom at a later date, police say.