Student shot outside Toronto high school taken to hospital in serious condition

A student was shot outside Oakwood Collegiate Institute Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

One male patient was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz told CBC News the victim was an Oakwood student.

After he was shot, the student ran into the school and the vice principal administered first aid, she said. The school was also placed in a hold and secure.

"Everyone was pretty scared inside, but the good news is schools are a safe place and he was able to run into the school," she said.

"It was a pretty scary episode."

Police said in a tweet that investigators had located a gun in the area. The hold and secure at the school was later lifted.

Roads are closed in the area, but streetcars are still able to pass through, police say.

Investigators have not released any information about suspects or arrests.