Doug Ford's measure allowing Ontario students to opt out of fees for 'non-essential services' struck down
Student Choice Initiative, announced in January, sparked concern over the future of student clubs, newspapers
Ontario's Divisional Court has quashed a measure by the Ford government allowing post-secondary students to opt out of paying for services deemed "non-essential," the Canadian Federation of Students and their lawyers say.
Those services include student-led programs such as clubs, campus newspapers, food banks and other support services, as well as the provision of part-time jobs.
"Today the Ontario Divisional Court has confirmed what students already knew: the Student Choice Initiative is unlawful, and the Ford government acted beyond their authority," Kayla Weiler, Ontario representative of the Canadian Federation of Students, said in a news release Thursday evening.
Representatives for Ontario's Ministry of Colleges and Universities have not responded to requests for comment.
The so-called Student Choice Initiative, announced in January, sparked concern over the future of campus newspapers, food banks and other services. Some fees remained mandatory, such as for walk-safe programs, health and counselling, athletics and recreation, and academic support.
The student groups pointed to a Progressive Conservative fundraising email from Premier Doug Ford, in which he bemoaned what he called "crazy Marxist nonsense" from student unions and said he "fixed that" by making student union fees optional.
News of the decision was met with relief by several campus newspapers.
"The Queen's Journal is tremendously relieved and excited to hear about the court's unanimous decision," said editors Meredith Wilson-Smith and Iain Sherriff-Scott at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.
"This means that, barring a successful appeal, next September, every Queen's student will pay the Journal's mandatory fee — and ensure its 147 years of strong, autonomous and ethical reporting and role as Queen's de facto journalism school continue on campus."
"History is made," tweeted Ryerson University's The Eyeopener.
We are so pleased to be announcing that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheStudentsRU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheStudentsRU</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CFSON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFSON</a> @yfslocal <a href="https://twitter.com/CFSFCEE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFSFCEE</a> have defeated the Student Choice Initiative in a legal challenge against the Ministry of Colleges and Universities and the Ontario Government! <br><br>HISTORY IS MADE<br><br>STORY TO COME—@theeyeopener