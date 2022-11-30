Strong winds to sweep through Toronto on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns

Hold onto your hats, Toronto!

The city was placed under a special weather statement on Tuesday night with strong winds expected for much of the day on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says westerly winds are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday evening. The winds will follow in the wake of a strong cold front.

Gusts are forecast to reach speeds of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour.

The federal weather agency says the strongest winds are expected on the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, where wind gusts could be up to 90 km/h.

On Wednesday night, the forecast says winds are expected to ease from west to east.

"Strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada says.

There could be isolated power outages, the federal weather agency warns.

