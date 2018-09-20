Thousands without power as strong winds batter the GTA

High winds have caused power outages across the GTA as a cold front moves through the area, with the potential to cause "dangerous" thunderstorms through the evening.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, winds were gusting up to 65 km/h, bringing down trees in some neighbourhoods and knocking out power to some 4,300 customers, according to Toronto Hydro.

The city-owned utility added later on Friday that restoration efforts are expected to last into Saturday due to the high winds.

As high winds continue, we're seeing the number of outages increase across the city. We now have approx. 4,300 customers w/out power. Crews are responding. No ETORs at this time. —@TorontoHydro

Outages have also been reported in Markham, Halton Hills, Burlington, Vaughan and other regions in the GTA.

In Toronto, the windy weather has caused the TTC to run subway trains a bit slower

The TTC said all subway trains in open areas will run at 30 km/h "as a precaution should debris fall or be blown onto the tracks."

Winds are currently in excess of 82 km/h. All subway trains in the open areas of the system will operate at 30 km/h as a precaution should debris fall or be blown onto the tracks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> —@bradTTC

The winds are part of an approaching cold front that is going to bring possibly "dangerous" thunderstorms to the GTA during the evening rush hour, Environment Canada said in a severe thunderstorm watch issued Friday afternoon.

The thunderstorm watch said "conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

Wind gusts could top 100 km/h. The storms will move through the area by early evening, according to the federal weather agency.

Watch out! Unsecured patio tiles fall 30 stories and land within 10 feet of four people on sidewalk. Heads up Toronto pedestrians! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/TP3wFas5OK">pic.twitter.com/TP3wFas5OK</a> —@cornsomething

Meanwhile, special watches and warnings are in effect for every region in southern Ontario.

"Because of so much humidity in the air, all the ingredients are set in place," Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CBC Toronto. "We're talking about heavy downpours," he continued, adding that tornados may be possible in some areas of southern Ontario.

The cold front was moving eastward and was expected to meet the hot and humid air sitting over Toronto for most of the day. The forecast daytime high for Friday was 29 C. At 4:30 p.m. it was 30 C, but felt more like 37 with the humidity.

Possibility of dangerous thunderstorms, damaging winds & hail later today in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a>. Allow extra time for the commute home. Use caution on roads & sidewalks. Be mindful of flying debris. Follow news reports for traffic & transit updates. Report flooding to <a href="https://twitter.com/311Toronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@311Toronto</a>. <a href="https://t.co/L2NVlFhIHK">pic.twitter.com/L2NVlFhIHK</a> —@TorontoComms

Even after the rain passes, considerable winds will continue to blow through the evening. They are forecast to dissipate overnight.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 8 C by the early morning hours on Saturday. Sunny skies are forecast throughout the weekend, with a daytime of 17 C both days.