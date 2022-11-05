Environment Canada projects strong winds across southern Ontario

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday morning for all of southern Ontario, warning the public to expect strong winds that can knock over loose objects and cause power outages.

In Toronto, York, Durham and Peel, winds with gusts of 70 km/h are expected, with gusts up to 80 km/h possible, the statement reads.

North of the GTA in places like Barrie and Parry Sound, an isolated gust as strong as 90 km/h is possible, the agency says.

The statement warns loose objects that may be tossed by the wind can cause injury or damage and can cause isolated power outages.

The winds are expected to begin Saturday afternoon and ease later in the evening.