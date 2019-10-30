Malfunctioning streetlights leave Dorset Park residents in the dark

Residents in Dorset Park say they have been left in the dark for months by malfunctioning streetlights — and they want the problem fixed before winter sets in.

Streetlamps on Merryfield Drive, Vauxhall Drive and Beacon Road — all in the Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East area — have been working only intermittently since at least early September, residents told CBC Toronto.

Sometimes they will turn on for several consecutive nights, only to turn off again.

Some living in the neighbourhood say the darkness has left them too jittery to go out after sundown.

Christian Cappacho is an international student staying with a family in the area. It takes him about 10 minutes to walk from his bus stop to the house.

"The problem is, you never know what's going to happen. You can't even really see your hands in front of you," he said.

"To be honest with you, sometimes I get really nervous if I see someone just walking, because you only see shadows crossing by."

Cindy Fuller said the situation has left her frustrated.

"The fact that I cannot put my dogs on a leash at 10 o'clock at night and walk down the street before they go to bed is ridiculous," she explained.

Fuller is also worried about her elderly neighbours.

"There are so many seniors on this street. If lights in their houses are not on, they're literally walking into complete darkness and they could fall and hurt themselves," she said.

Cindy Fuller said she is concerned about the safety of her neighbours. (CBC)

Toronto Hydro says it is aware of an "ongoing issue affecting streetlights" in the area and that an investigation into the underlying cause of the problem is ongoing.

"We're taking steps to implement temporary solutions where possible and are committed to ensuring that these streetlights remain on for parents and their children as trick-or-treating gets underway this week," said spokesperson Emilia Di Luca in an email statement.

Mayor John Tory said Wednesday morning that he would contact Toronto Hydro about the problem.

Fuller appreciates Toronto Hydro's efforts, but feels it shouldn't have taken so long to begin probing what may be causing the lights to malfunction.

"Just fixing it for Halloween is great but then in three days it will go off again So I don't want to spend my winter in the dark," she said.

"This should have been fixed by now."