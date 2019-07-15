Suspect sought in unprovoked stabbing on TTC streetcar

Police have released security camera images of a man wanted in connection with an "unprovoked" stabbing on the TTC's Queen streetcar.

The victim was sitting on the streetcar about 10:35 p.m. on Sunday when another man came up behind him, stabbed him several times and then fled, Toronto police said.

The stabbing was "without provocation," said Const. Rob Reid in an interview on Monday.

Reid said police are hoping that members of the public can identify the suspect, but he should not be approached or confronted.

Suspect wanted for aggravated assault

Reid said the victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition. The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault.

Police have described the suspect as a man between 20 to 30 years of age. He was wearing a grey hoodie with black trim at the elbows and wrists, black shorts, black shoes and a light grey backpack at the time of the stabbing. He also had a bike with a yellow water bottle.

The incident occurred as the Queen streetcar approached John Street, Reid said, though he could not say which direction it was travelling.

Police have obtained security camera video from the streetcar, he added.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.