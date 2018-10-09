Skip to Main Content
Man dead after being trapped under streetcar on The Queensway

Man dead after being trapped under streetcar on The Queensway

A male pedestrian has died more than a week after being hit by a streetcar in the city's west end.

Incident happened on morning of Monday Oct. 1 near Ellis Avenue

CBC News ·
Police and paramedics were on the scene in Toronto's west end on Oct. 1 after a man was hit by a streetcar and trapped underneath. Police say he died on Oct. 5. (CBC)

A man has died after being hit by a streetcar in the city's west end just over a week ago. 

Paramedics were called to The Queensway and Ellis Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The pedestrian, who was in his 50s, was trapped underneath the streetcar. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said at the time. 

In a statement, police said the man died on Oct. 5. 

Police are asking anyone who may have video footage to contact investigators. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us