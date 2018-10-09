Man dead after being trapped under streetcar on The Queensway

A man has died after being hit by a streetcar in the city's west end just over a week ago.

Paramedics were called to The Queensway and Ellis Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The pedestrian, who was in his 50s, was trapped underneath the streetcar. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said at the time.

In a statement, police said the man died on Oct. 5.

Police are asking anyone who may have video footage to contact investigators.