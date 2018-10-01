Man sent to hospital after being trapped under a streetcar on the Queensway
A man suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries early Monday morning
A male pedestrian has been sent to hospital after being hit by a streetcar early Monday morning.
Paramedics say they were called to The Queensway and Ellis Avenue at about 6:20 a.m.
The pedestrian, who is in his 50s, was struck by a streetcar and trapped underneath. He has since been removed and transported to a nearby hospital.
Paramedics say the man's injuries are serious, and potentially life-threatening.
The TTC has shut down westbound service on streetcar route 501 due to the collision. Shuttle buses are running from the Humber Loop to Roncesvalles Avenue.
Route 501: No service westbound at Humber Loop due to a collision. Shuttle buses are running from Humber Loop to Roncesvalles Ave.—@TTCnotices
Toronto police say one westbound lane of the Queensway is closed.