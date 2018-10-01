Skip to Main Content
Man sent to hospital after being trapped under a streetcar on the Queensway

A male pedestrian in his 50s suffered serious injuries after being hit by a streetcar early Monday morning on the Queensway at Ellis Avenue.

Police and paramedics were on the scene in Toronto's west end on Monday morning after a man was hit by a streetcar and trapped underneath. (CBC)

A male pedestrian has been sent to hospital after being hit by a streetcar early Monday morning. 

Paramedics say they were called to The Queensway and Ellis Avenue at about 6:20 a.m. 

The pedestrian, who is in his 50s, was struck by a streetcar and trapped underneath. He has since been removed and transported to a nearby hospital.

Paramedics say the man's injuries are serious, and potentially life-threatening. 

The TTC has shut down westbound service on streetcar route 501 due to the collision. Shuttle buses are running from the Humber Loop to Roncesvalles Avenue. 

Toronto police say one westbound lane of the Queensway is closed. 

