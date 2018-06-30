One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car became trapped between a pole and a streetcar late Saturday morning.

The incident took place shortly before 11 a.m. on St. Clair Avenue West near the corner of Spadina Avenue.

The occupants of the car were trapped for a short time, Toronto police said, before being rescued in a team effort by fire crews and paramedics.

A TTC spokesperson said the streetcar sustained damage during the incident and, as a result, was taken out of service.

There is no word on how the car came to be stuck, but police are now investigating at the scene.