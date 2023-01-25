Accused in TTC streetcar stabbing faces attempted murder charge

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and three more weapons charges a day after she allegedly stabbed a woman on a TTC streetcar.

Police were called to the area of Spadina and Sussex avenues around 2 p.m. Tuesday following reports a woman had been stabbed in the face and head.

Police confirmed in a news release the accused did not know the 23-year-old who was stabbed.

Investigators described the young woman's injuries as "life-altering." On Tuesday, paramedics described her injuries as being serious but not life-threatening.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene and thanked the public for its help with identifying the suspect.

Leah Valdez, of Toronto, was set to make a court appearance on Wednesday morning, police said.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the case to contact them.