Pedestrian dies after being struck by street sweeper in North York

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a street sweeper in North York on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they received reports of a collision in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Leslie Street at 9:06 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a street sweeper. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further details.

Investigators are asking residents in the area of Tremont Crescent who have video surveillance to contact them.