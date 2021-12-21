Downtown homeless shelter redevelopment means residents to move to Scarborough in 2022

Up to 75 residents of a downtown homeless shelter in need of renovations will move to a new shelter hotel in Scarborough starting in the new year, officials said on Monday.

The city will offer all residents of Strachan House, 805A Wellington St. West, the opportunity to relocate to the shelter hotel at 22 Metropolitan Rd., which is currently the Knights Inn Toronto East. The shelter hotel is east of Warden Avenue and south of Highway 401.

Homes First Society, a charitable organization which runs Strachan House, will run the new shelter hotel.

Michael Lyster, director of housing and shelters for Homes First Society, said most of the residents at Strachan House are seniors. Some have physical challenges while others have mental health challenges.

"Most people are excited by the move," Lyster said at a virtual public meeting about the new shelter. "We expect that a significant majority of the residents will come with us. It is an exciting beginning."

Lyster said Strachan House, located in Liberty Village, is at the end of its life as a building and needs extensive repairs.

According to officials, the city's Shelter Support Housing Administration and the Housing Secretariat will relocate residents before the building is redeveloped to create new supportive rental housing for about 200 people.

City held virtual public meeting to hear concerns

On Monday night, the city allowed local residents to ask questions about the transfer of shelter residents to Scarborough. Officials were asked about supports available for the residents, policing, community safety, the extra pressures that will likely be placed on local health care facilities and the expected impact on the local community.

Residents were told that 22 Metropolitan Road is a two-storey brick building with 200 rooms that is close to public transit on Warden Avenue.

"It is a hotel and it will be run as a shelter," Lyster said.

The shelter will have program staff on site around the clock, all meals will be provided on site, and there will recreational programming and harm reduction supports on site as well.

Officials said they are working with Toronto police at 41 Division to deal with issues that might arise.

"I can't promise that we will fix every problem brought to us. But we are willing to address every issue," Lyster said.

A community safety walk will be held on Dec. 30 to allow local residents to raise concerns. People will meet in the parking lot of 22 Metropolitan Road at 3 p.m. to walk around the neighbourhood to pinpoint where problems might arise. A community liaison committee could also be formed to address concerns.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, along with other city officials, said supports will be in place for the residents.

"It's the beginning of a dialogue," he said of the meeting.

Coun. Michael Thompson, who represents Scarborough Centre, said it's important for the city to treat shelter residents with dignity.

According to the city's Street Needs Assessment, it is estimated that there were 7,347 people experiencing homelessness on April 21.

Loretta Ramadhin, project director of the capital development unit of the city's Shelter Support and Housing Administration, said the city estimates another 742 people were living outside.

