The Toronto news stories that made us smile in 2020

It was difficult year, and sometimes it felt as if every news story was a "bad news" story.

But through it all, Torontonians found ways to come together, creating heartwarming moments that helped us make it through.

There were loved ones connecting virtually, strangers going out of their way to help others and the many ways people showed their appreciation for front-line workers.

From raccoons swimming in pools to thousands of birthday cards being delivered to a veteran, Talia Ricci rounds up some of the city's most positive stories of 2020.