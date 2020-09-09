The Toronto news stories that made us smile in 2020
From raccoons swimming in backyard pools to people going out of their way to help others, there were still some good news stories this year despite the challenges of the pandemic.
CBC Toronto rounds up some of the city's most feel-good stories of the year
It was difficult year, and sometimes it felt as if every news story was a "bad news" story.
But through it all, Torontonians found ways to come together, creating heartwarming moments that helped us make it through.
There were loved ones connecting virtually, strangers going out of their way to help others and the many ways people showed their appreciation for front-line workers.
From raccoons swimming in pools to thousands of birthday cards being delivered to a veteran, Talia Ricci rounds up some of the city's most positive stories of 2020.