This Brampton, Ont., man bought a storage locker and found artwork worth $25K inside
Artist Peter Rocha made the Michael Jackson portrait entirely of jelly beans
A Brampton man got the surprise of a lifetime recently when he bought a storage locker at an auction containing a piece of art worth at least $20,000 US — or $25,000 Canadian dollars.
Phil Legate didn't think much of the piece at first — in fact, he almost took it to the dump — but then realized it was a mosaic of Michael Jackson made entirely out of jelly beans.
When he turned the piece around, he found the artist's name on the back: Peter Rocha, who famously created a jelly bean portrait of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
To get a sense of what price he could fetch for the piece at an auction, Legate got the item appraised. He was shocked to hear what the piece was worth.
"I was a little bit stunned," he told CBC Toronto. "I thought it would be worth a thousand or two."
"It was a nice surprise."
After the big discovery, Legate said he hopes to keep bidding on storage lockers as a hobby.
With files from Kirthana Sasitharan and Paul Borkwood
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?