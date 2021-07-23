This Brampton, Ont., man bought a storage locker and found artwork worth $25K inside

A Brampton man got the surprise of a lifetime recently when he bought a storage locker at an auction containing a piece of art worth at least $20,000 US — or $25,000 Canadian dollars.

Phil Legate didn't think much of the piece at first — in fact, he almost took it to the dump — but then realized it was a mosaic of Michael Jackson made entirely out of jelly beans.

When he turned the piece around, he found the artist's name on the back: Peter Rocha, who famously created a jelly bean portrait of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

The portrait of Michael Jackson is made entirely out of jelly beans. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

To get a sense of what price he could fetch for the piece at an auction, Legate got the item appraised. He was shocked to hear what the piece was worth.

"I was a little bit stunned," he told CBC Toronto. "I thought it would be worth a thousand or two."

"It was a nice surprise."

After the big discovery, Legate said he hopes to keep bidding on storage lockers as a hobby.

