Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Video

This Brampton, Ont., man bought a storage locker and found artwork worth $25K inside

A Brampton man got the surprise of a lifetime recently when he bought a storage locker at an auction containing a piece of art worth at least $20,000 US — or $25,000 Canadian dollars.

Artist Peter Rocha made the Michael Jackson portrait entirely of jelly beans

CBC News ·

Brampton, Ont. man buys storage locker, finds artwork inside worth $25K

CBC News Toronto

2 hours ago
1:56
Phil Legate didn’t think much of the artwork initially — in fact, he almost took it to the dump — but he soon realized it was a mosaic portrait of Michael Jackson made entirely out of jelly beans created by American artist Peter Rocha. He got it appraised and found out it was worth at least $20,000 US — or $25,000 Canadian dollars. 1:56

A Brampton man got the surprise of a lifetime recently when he bought a storage locker at an auction containing a piece of art worth at least $20,000 US — or $25,000 Canadian dollars.

Phil Legate didn't think much of the piece at first — in fact, he almost took it to the dump — but then realized it was a mosaic of Michael Jackson made entirely out of jelly beans.

When he turned the piece around, he found the artist's name on the back: Peter Rocha, who famously created a jelly bean portrait of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

The portrait of Michael Jackson is made entirely out of jelly beans. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

To get a sense of what price he could fetch for the piece at an auction, Legate got the item appraised. He was shocked to hear what the piece was worth.

"I was a little bit stunned," he told CBC Toronto. "I thought it would be worth a thousand or two."

"It was a nice surprise."

After the big discovery, Legate said he hopes to keep bidding on storage lockers as a hobby.

With files from Kirthana Sasitharan and Paul Borkwood

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now