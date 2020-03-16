Stop serving customers except for takeout and delivery, Toronto health officials tell restaurants, bars
Toronto's medical officer of health is calling on all restaurants and bars to stop serving customers food and drinks inside their establishments and offer only takeout services instead amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
'Some evidence of community transmission' in Toronto, medical officer of health says
Dr. Eileen de Villa is also calling on nightclubs, movie theatres and concert venues to close at midnight on Monday.
"We have some evidence of community transmission," de Villa said during a Monday afternoon news conference.
