Vehicles stolen in GTA found thousands of kilometres away in Maltese shipping containers

Dozens of vehicles stolen from in and around the Greater Toronto Area were tracked down thousands of kilometres away in shipping containers on the island-nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, police say.

York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, that were ready to be sold illegally.

The vehicles have since been recovered and returned to Canada, they said in a news release Friday.

The investigation goes back to early 2021, when investigators in York, Peel Region and Toronto identified a "criminal syndicate" allegedly stealing high-end vehicles, such as Lexus, Toyota and Honda sport utility vehicles from driveways across the Toronto area.

The suspects allegedly got into the vehicles and reprogrammed their ignition computers, allowing them to drive off with a new key.

York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, which were ready to be sold illegally. (York Regional Police)

Police say the vehicles were then driven to the Port of Montreal or loaded into shipping containers in Toronto and taken to Montreal by rail, before being delivered to buyers in Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

Between March 2021 and December 2022, investigators recovered 70 stolen vehicles at a value of $4.5 million, police say. The now-recovered vehicles from Malta brings the number of total number of vehicle recovered to more than 130, they say.

In total, 18 people have been charged with more than 170 offences including conspiracy, trafficking of property obtained by crime and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.