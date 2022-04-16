Stolen taxi driven into Durham police car, injuring officer

Durham Regional Police say a person stole a taxi in Whitby and then drove it into a police car, seriously injuring one of their officers.

According to police, the suspect was driving the stolen cab on Concession Road 9, west of Claremont, around 5 a.m. when the cab veered left and into a parked police car.

The officer inside "suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries," police say, while the suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

The suspect has also been arrested, police say.

No information has been released on the suspect or officer.