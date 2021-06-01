Video captures allegedly stolen SUV barrelling down Toronto sidewalk

Toronto police say they are investigating the theft of a vehicle on the weekend, while video that appears to capture the allegedly stolen SUV barrelling down a sidewalk downtown has surfaced online.

Initial reports of a red SUV being driven erratically were called in to police from the area of Pacific and Vine avenues around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a police spokesperson said in an email Tuesday morning.

The driver eventually crashed into a fence and left the scene before officers arrived, Const. Laura Brabant said.

A brief video uploaded to Twitter on Monday afternoon shows a red SUV driving down a sidewalk while several pedestrians look on. The user who posted the video said it happened on Jameson Avenue.

Brabant said investigators believe the vehicle in the video is the same one reported to police.

The driver then turns left into incoming lanes before disappearing from view.