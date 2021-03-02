Stolen puppy Hudson reunited with his family, police say

Halton police say a big fluffy white puppy is back with his owners after being stolen along with a pick-up truck.

An unknown person returned Hudson the Great Pyrenees pup on Monday. The dog was discovered tied on his family's front porch.

Hudson had been missing since the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck he was sitting in was stolen from a Real Canadian Superstore in Milton on Feb. 26.

Police tweeted Hudson's picture and shared information about the truck in hopes of getting information from the public — a post that was shared some 700 times.

Police said Tuesday they're still investigating to try to find the truck and whoever stole it. The vehicle is a 2015 Toyota Tacoma with the licence plate is AY88007.