Man on house arrest charged after picking up girlfriend at police station on stolen motorcycle

A Stoney Creek man who is on house arrest is now facing a host of charges after allegedly picking up his recently-released girlfriend at a police station in Oakville on a stolen motorcycle while carrying drugs.

On Monday, police say, the man arrived at the Halton Regional Police Service 2 District station in Oakville to pick up the recently-released prisoner.

Dept. Chief Roger Wilkie said in a tweet that she had just been charged for "numerous property crimes."

A 31 yr old male on house arrest attended 20 Div on a stolen motorcycle to pick up his girlfriend who had just been charged for numerous property crimes. Upon arrest this Perp was also found in possn of a stun gun, meth, oxy & fentanyl. U can’t make this stuff up!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NotInOurTown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NotInOurTown</a> <a href="https://t.co/FXShEDEG5q">pic.twitter.com/FXShEDEG5q</a> —@DeputyWilkie

According to a news release, officers noticed the plate on the man's motorcycle wasn't correct. After more investigation, they discovered the bike's VIN number had been tampered with, and the motorcycle had actually been stolen in Hamilton.

The man was then arrested, and found to also be holding fentanyl, Oxycontin, methamphetamine, and a Taser.

A 31-year-old Stoney Creek man was arrested and now faces a host of charges. He was held for a bail hearing Tuesday.