Stolen Lamborghini SUV recovered, police search for 3 armed men involved

A $250,000 red Lamborghini SUV that was stolen at a residence in Markham on Friday night has been found, York police say.

Meanwhile, officers are still searching for three armed men who allegedly shot and injured the driver of the vehicle during the violent carjacking.

"We do have the vehicle but there's still a plea out for information," Staff Sgt. David Mitchell, of York police, told CBC Toronto Sunday.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday near Woodbine Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East on Sylvia Court, which police described as an upscale side street.

Mitchell said a man was sitting in his car, which was stopped near a driveway of a residence, when he was approached by at least three men.

An altercation took place, leaving the owner of the car with a gunshot wound.

The men then took his vehicle and fled.

Mitchell said the vehicle is now undergoing "a whole battery" of tests to help identify its suspects.

Officers are still looking for doorbell camera video that might be useful in their investigation.