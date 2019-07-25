Cabbagetown arts centre devastated after musical instruments stolen

Members of an arts centre in Cabbagetown are devastated after thousands of dollars of musical instruments were stolen.

Staff at the Cabbagetown Community Arts Centre discovered on Tuesday evening that upwards of 20 guitars, 6 violins, as well as sound equipment were taken, when someone got into a vacant apartment above the centre.

"It was pretty devastating and then it also feels very violating too," Sarah Patrick, the executive director of the centre, told CBC Toronto.

"We struggle with keeping the centre open every day… How are we even going to do this now with none of our instruments?"

The registered charity offers free music lessons to children who otherwise might not be able to afford them. The centre operates during the academic year and was closed at the time of the robbery. But staff are concerned about opening come September.

"The kids that we serve, they really need the instruments so that they can take their lessons and that they can practice," she said.

Every child has a right to learn a musical instrument if they want to. - Sarah Patrick, executive director of the Cabbagetown Community Arts Centre

Since the robbery, Patrick says the centre has seen an outpouring of support from the community. The program started a GoFundMe page that has raised almost $15,000, just shy of its $20,000 goal. The money will go toward replacing the stolen equipment and the centre is also seeking any instrument donations.

"It's just been amazing. So many people have donated $10, $15. Someone anonymously donated $5,000. We're so thrilled and we're so grateful."

But for Patrick, it's how the community has come together that is truly touching.

"The money is fantastic and we desperately need it so it's wonderful but it's just knowing that so many people care when something like this happens."

Police say they are investigating the incident as a break and enter. But while Patrick says she wants to find the culprit, she's grateful that he or she didn't vandalize the centre.

"There's nothing that was done that was malicious directly toward the centre. They didn't rip any paintings, they didn't ruin the art on the walls. They didn't do anything except steal," she said.

For now, the staff is hoping to replace the instruments in order to prepare for their opening in September, when the program celebrates its 40th year.

"Our charity and our centre really belongs to the community. It belongs to the families of the community. And so when something is stolen, it's literally just stolen from them," Patrick said.

"They need to have a safe, bright, happy space so that their children can learn a musical instrument, which we think is the most important thing — that every child has a right to learn a musical instrument if they want to."