Toronto police reunite 2 stolen dogs with owner, charge woman after theft at knifepoint

A Toronto woman has been charged after two dogs were stolen at knifepoint earlier this month and the canines have been reunited with their owner.

The reported theft of the dogs, a golden brown Shih Tzu named Mari and the black Scottish Terrier named Yurield, happened at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets downtown.

According to police, a person walking the dogs was confronted by a man and a woman. The man pulled a knife and the dogs were taken.

On Friday, police members of the 52 Division major crime unit located both dogs in the area of Queen Street East and Bond Street.

Both dogs appeared to be in good health and were returned to their owner unharmed, police said in a news release on Sunday.

A woman, 36, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said the male suspect is still outstanding, and officers are continuing to investigate.

The man is described as white, 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat. he has several tattoos on his body, including on his neck. He may be riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers.