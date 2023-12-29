25 stolen vehicles found in Mississauga shipping containers, 6 people charged: police

York Regional Police have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million from a parking lot in Mississauga and charged six people with multiple offences.

In November members of the Auto Cargo Theft Unit became aware of a parking lot in Mississauga where multiple stolen vehicles were parked, police said in a news release Friday.

Police identified suspects and discovered other locations where stolen vehicles were being taken and stored, according to the release.

On Dec. 14, a search warrant was executed at a warehouse in Mississauga and stolen vehicles were found inside shipping containers, police said, adding that the vehicles had been reported stolen from all across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police also seized a number of stolen licence plates, master car keys and a key reprogramming device.

Five men were arrested during the search warrant execution and were charged.

A sixth suspect identified during the investigation, a 52-year-old Toronto man, was taken into custody by Canada Border Services Agency officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport on an arrest warrant, after which he was turned over to York Regional Police and charged, police said.

Three of the six men arrested were on bail at the time for unrelated matters, police said. Those arrested have been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Possession of automobile master key.

Fail to comply with undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext.6651, call Crime Stoppers, or leave an anonymous tip online.