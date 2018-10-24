Skip to Main Content
Toronto police find stolen car submerged in lake

Toronto police pulled a stolen car from the lake near Bluffer's Park in Scarborough overnight.

The car was found submerged in the lake near Bluffer's Park in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto police pulled a stolen car from Lake Ontario near the boat launch in Bluffer's Park in Scarborough overnight.

Police at 41 Division say they were notified about the car at about 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found it empty, with the keys inside.

The car was stolen overnight, say police, who spoke with the registered owner on Wednesday morning. 

Now pulled from the lake, officers plan to check the vehicle for prints and search for surveillance footage from the area where it was stolen. 

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

