Toronto police find stolen car submerged in lake

Toronto police pulled a stolen car from Lake Ontario near the boat launch in Bluffer's Park in Scarborough overnight.

Police at 41 Division say they were notified about the car at about 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found it empty, with the keys inside.

Water Rescue: Crews from <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS41Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS41Div</a> on scene in Bluffer's Park. Car in the water. Found to be empty. Keys in it. Stereo missing. <a href="https://t.co/eFQ8xKEvO8">pic.twitter.com/eFQ8xKEvO8</a> —@LateNightCam

The car was stolen overnight, say police, who spoke with the registered owner on Wednesday morning.

Now pulled from the lake, officers plan to check the vehicle for prints and search for surveillance footage from the area where it was stolen.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:<br>Bluffers Park<br>-A car was found in the water<br>-Near boat launch<br>-All accessories still on<br>-No one located inside<br>-Car was reported stolen<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1960261?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1960261</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.