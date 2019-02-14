Sting performs at special event for Oshawa GM workers facing layoffs

In a show of solidarity, Sting performed songs from his new musical for General Motors workers in Oshawa.

The singer and the Toronto cast of The Last Ship, currently playing at Mirvish's Princess of Wales Theatre, performed the free show at Oshawa's Tributes Communities Centre.

The singer kicked off the show with Message in a Bottle — a Police classic that's not in the musical — and the crowd joined in to sing along.

"The reason we're doing the show is [to] support the solidarity for your cause here," he told the crowd.

After his opener, he invited the rest of the cast from the musical to joined him on stage, many of whom were wearing "Save Oshawa GM" shirts.

"We felt it was important to show our support for you," Sting said.

Sting, 62, wrote The Last Ship's music and lyrics based on his own experiences growing up in an English shipbuilding town roiled by the collapse of its main industry. The former Police frontman stars in the production as a protest leader fighting to hold the community together by building one last ship.

Following the event, Sting spoke with Unifor representatives, left, and the media. (Christopher Mulligan/CBC)

Sting has said he sees a parallel with what's happening in Oshawa, where GM plans to close its long-running plant at the end of 2019. As of 2017, GM was the largest employer in the city.

Unifor President Jerry Dias said in a statement Sting has "witnessed first-hand" what happens to families when a "core industry is ripped away" and that he's grateful to the singer for the support.

"We're not going anywhere," Dias said at the event.