Sting staging special performance for Oshawa GM workers facing layoffs
Musician's new musical all about how a collapsing industry affects a place and its people
In a show of solidarity, Sting is set to perform songs from his new musical for General Motors workers in Oshawa.
The singer and the Toronto cast of The Last Ship, currently playing at Mirvish's Princess of Wales Theatre, are set to perform a free show at Oshawa's Tributes Communities Centre at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.
You can watch the performance live in the video above.
Sting, 62, wrote The Last Ship's music and lyrics based on his own experiences growing up in an English shipbuilding town roiled by the collapse of its main industry. The former Police frontman stars in the production as a protest leader fighting to hold the community together by building one last ship.
Sting has said he sees a parallel with what's happening in Oshawa, where GM plans to close its long-running plant at the end of 2019. As of 2017, GM was the largest employer in the city.
Unifor President Jerry Dias said in a statement Sting has "witnessed first-hand" what happens to families when a "core industry is ripped away" and that he's grateful to the singer for the support.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.