Sting staging special performance for Oshawa GM workers facing layoffs

In a show of solidarity, Sting is set to perform songs from his new musical for General Motors workers in Oshawa.

The singer and the Toronto cast of The Last Ship, currently playing at Mirvish's Princess of Wales Theatre, are set to perform a free show at Oshawa's Tributes Communities Centre at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.

You can watch the performance live in the video above.

Sting, 62, wrote The Last Ship's music and lyrics based on his own experiences growing up in an English shipbuilding town roiled by the collapse of its main industry. The former Police frontman stars in the production as a protest leader fighting to hold the community together by building one last ship.

Sting has said he sees a parallel with what's happening in Oshawa, where GM plans to close its long-running plant at the end of 2019. As of 2017, GM was the largest employer in the city.

Unifor President Jerry Dias said in a statement Sting has "witnessed first-hand" what happens to families when a "core industry is ripped away" and that he's grateful to the singer for the support.