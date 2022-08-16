Steven Del Duca will run for mayor in Vaughan
Former Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca is running to become the next mayor of Vaughan.
Former Ontario Liberal Party leader pledged to fight traffic gridlock in the city
In an announcement Tuesday, Del Duca pledged to fight traffic gridlock in the city.
"Over the past two months, I have reflected a great deal on my personal future and have taken the time to consider how best to continue to serve the community that I love," Del Duca said in a news release Tuesday.
"I believe passionately in public service and I feel that I have a responsibility to give back. I am running for Mayor and humbly asking for support to continue providing Vaughan residents with stable, thoughtful and progressive leadership at City Hall."
More to come.
