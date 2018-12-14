Ontario Public Service head Steve Orsini stepping down in January

Ontario's top bureaucrat has announced that he is stepping down.

In a memo obtained by CBC Toronto, head of the Ontario Public Service Steve Orsini said he has tendered his resignation after more than four years as secretary of the cabinet. His resignation will be effective on Jan. 31, 2019.

"I have enjoyed more than 27 years of public service and have treasured every single moment of it," Orsini said.

"I am extremely proud of the Deputy Minister team and our continued efforts to make the Ontario Public Service a more inclusive, diverse and respectful place to work."

In a statement Friday night, Premier Doug Ford thanked Orsini for his "advice and guidance" during the Progressive Conservatives' first six months in power.

He says Orsini has served the people of Ontario for 27 years and supported governments of all stripes.

Orsini was also the author of a memo sent to public service employees this week offering buyout packages in an effort to cut costs.