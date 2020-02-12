Skip to Main Content
Ontario elementary teachers protest outside education minister's talk
Stephen Lecce is scheduled to talk to the Canadian Club at the Royal York hotel about preparing students for the jobs of the future.

Protest follows provincewide strike by public elementary teachers yesterday

The protests come one day after teachers held a provincewide strike. (Meagan Fitzpatrick/CBC)

Elementary teachers are protesting outside a downtown Toronto hotel today where Ontario's education minister is set to speak.

It comes as teachers across the province have been engaging in rotating strikes amid stalled contract negotiations.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the government will not concede to ETFO's demand for increased benefits. (CBC)

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says it will have members protesting outside the hotel while Lecce speaks.

ETFO held a provincewide strike Tuesday and today its teachers are on strike at about a dozen boards and authorities, including the Toronto District School Board.

The union representing teachers in the French system has agreed to return to the bargaining table today, a day ahead of a planned provincewide strike, making it the only teachers' union currently in talks with the government.

